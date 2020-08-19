SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council’s historic first virtual meeting went off with just a minor technical hitch this afternoon.
The three administrators and chief executive met from their respective home offices to consider proposed governance rules required under the new Local Government Act.
They have met in the council chamber in Leongatha with a closed public gallery since the first lockdown in March, but this was the first time the decision makers and CEO participated in a council meeting from different locations.
An update to the motion to receive the single public submission and amend the proposed rules was not visible on the administrators’ screens for a short period of time, although it could be seen by members of the public watching the livestream.
Administrator chair Julie Eisenbise said she was sure the public would be “very, very tolerant of us as we work through this today”.
Audio was clearly better than previous meetings following an upgrade of equipment.
Next week’s ordinary council meeting will also be conducted virtually and livestreamed on YouTube.