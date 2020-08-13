PRESENTING a perfect opportunity for the would-be investor or retiree is this tidy two-bedroom, one-bathroom brick veneer unit.
Located in a desirable position in town, within walking distance to the street, it is the only unit with its own driveway.
Features include:
• Two bedrooms with built-in robes.
• Open plan kitchen/dining/living.
• Heated by way of a reverse cycle air-conditioner.
• All electric original timber kitchen.
• Central bathroom with separate shower, bath and toilet.
• Single lock-up carport, plus off-street parking.
• Enclosed courtyard.
• Approximately 176m² block.
For inspections, contact Kellie Thomas of Harcourts Leongatha on 0438 647 449.
Unit 1/106 McCartin Street, Leongatha
For Sale $280,000
Agent Harcourts Leongatha
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449