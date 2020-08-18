By Shelby Brooks
LOCH CFA spends about $1000 a year cleaning up illegally dumped rubbish from its training yard.
The yard on Loch-Wonthaggi Road is used for road rescue training with the scrap metal from the cut-up cars then sold to raise funds.
Loch CFA first lieutenant Len Wyhoon said he had seen an increase in illegal rubbish dumping at the yard in the last few months.
Although tradespeople sometimes drop off their own scrap metal to contribute to the funds raised by the CFA, people also have been dumping lounge suits and other non-metal trash, leaving the volunteers to fund the removal themselves.
“It’s probably arising because a lot of people are looking for a cop out,” Len said.
“[Removing non-metals] is costly for us and it’s people hours too.
Len said he thought the increase in illegal dumping could be due to a population change in the area in the last 12 months.
Theft is also an issue for the club, with parts of the old cars often stolen before they have a chance to sell them as scrap metal.
“It’s scrap value so not worth the effort to chase up,” Len said.
Members are building a fence around the yards to prevent spillage as well as thefts and illegal dumping.
The scrap yard funded the introduction of the road rescue program at Loch 25 years ago.
Loch CFA covers the townships of Loch, Nyora, Bena, Jeetho and the area between Nyora and Lang Lang and is one of 24 brigades in Victoria that provides a road accident rescue response over a much larger area.