HERE’S an immaculately presented home, in the popular Whytesands Estate on Phillip Island that has been cleverly designed to complement family living whilst providing maximum flexibility.
The master bedroom is situated at the front of the home and includes a walk-through robe to a generously sized ensuite.
Continuing along the hallway, and to the left you will find a separate zone at the rear of the home which includes a second living area with study nook, family bathroom with separate toilet and two additional bedrooms with built-in robes.
Warm and inviting, the centrally located kitchen is the hub of this home. It’s stylish Belling dual-fuel quad oven, large walk-in pantry and ample storage will suit the cook of the family, regardless of the level of expertise.
Located at 11 Mitre Court Cowes, it is well priced at $599,000.
For more details or to arrange an inspection contact Brian Silver 0407347509 or Maree Molloy 0408316715 or phone Alex Scott and Staff Cowes 03 59522633 or call in at the office 113a Thompson Avenue Cowes.