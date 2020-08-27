WIN it once and they might say it was a fluke.
Win it twice in-a-row and it’s undeniable.
Jo Jo’s Gluten Free Goodies of Kernot in Bass Coast has just taken out the prestigious award for ‘Australia’s Best Pastie’ for the second year in succession.
They won it with their ‘Roasted Vegetable’ Pastie, an absolute classic pastie produced in the finest traditions.
And head baker, Joanne Krog, wasted no time posting the good news for all her supporters, customers and suppliers.
“Second year in a row ‘Australia’s Best Pastie’ is jojo’s, woo-hoo,” said Joanne echoing the words of the judges at The Baking Association of Australia’s ‘Best Pie and Pastie in Australia Competition’ at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney this week.
“Words cannot express our excitement, thank you already to everyone for their support and good wishes. Cheers Jo and Tony.”
That was the news today, Thursday, August 8 and with Nation-wide publicity for Australia’s best pie by Country Cob Boronia also of Victoria for their Pepper Pie, together with JoJo’s Roasted Vegetable Pastie, it capped off a huge week.
The previous day, on Wednesday, was also a big one.
“A tough day of judging at The Baking Association of Australia’s ‘Best Pie and Pastie in Australia Competition,” reported Joanne.
Jojo’s Roast Vegie Pastie was awarded a gold medal again, putting them in line for the top award, with their six pie entries (Plain, Onion, Chilli/Cheese, Scallop, Cauli/Cheese and Thai Chicken) all awarded Silver. Just need to wait until tomorrow for the overall winners to be announced.”
And what better way to celebrate their success:
“Sharing ABC’S news tonight with our Plain, Chilli/Cheese and Cauli/Cheese being cut open and sampled during the story by the young judge. Exciting to see, now we wait. Cheers Jo and Tony.”
They waited and they won.
Jo Jo’s Gluten Free Goodies is a wholesale baker, making pies and pasties for restaurants, cafés and markets across South Gippsland, Bass Coast and the Yarra Valley, and this latest success can only enhance their reputation for excellence.
Among the locals to take out the awards were Kelly’s Bakery in Korumburra who claimed silvers in two categories for their entries in the plain mince pie category and flavoured pie category for their beef and reef.