SATURDAY trading went ahead in Korumburra today, but it wasn’t business as usual.
Following the announcement overnight that the Korumburra Secondary College had been closed due to an active coronavirus case, it was noticeable that there were a lot more masks and face-coverings out and about.
And it was clear those who did come out and shop were on a mission… get the job done, pack the goods in the car, sanitise the hands and set off home without delay.
Few people stopped in the street for the usual Saturday morning chat or sat around for a coffee with friends. There wasn’t much of that at all.
President of the Korumburra Business Association Noelene Cosson was one of those out getting her morning shopping at Michael’s IGA.
She said the community was generally aware of active cases in the area following the publishing of cases by postcode on Friday, but she said it wasn’t clear whether the new active case, involving the Korumburra Secondary College, was additional to the earlier cases.
“I have been saying that it shouldn’t matter whether the active cases are here or somewhere else. We should still be doing all the right things around washing hands, social distancing and observing the other rules but it certainly does make a difference when you find out there are active cases locally,” Mrs Cosson said.
“It’s a concern but we’ve still got to be doing all the right things.”
And from Monday morning onwards, that includes wearing a mask or face covering in public. Many have already adopted that measure.
According to Friday’s postcode data for 3950, including Kardella South, Korumburra, Korumburra South, Strzelecki and Whitelaw there three (3) active cases. It is expected that we will find out later today if there are any additional cases in South Gippsland.
In Saturday’s announcement by the Premier Daniel Andrews (Saturday, August 1) there were 397 new cases, 37 connected to known outbreaks and 360 under investigation. There were three more deaths (80s man, 80s woman, 90s woman), 379 in hospital, 41 in ICU.
Mr Andrews said there was an additional 49 cases which were of unknown origins, bringing the number of ‘mystery’ cases to 1841.
“The rate of community transmission in the state is a major concern,” Mr Andrews said, acknowledging that there were now too many ‘mystery’ cases for the state’s tracing team to handle.
It’s a chilling admission.
Mr Andrews said there was likely to be an announcement tomorrow about additional restrictions affecting all Victorians.