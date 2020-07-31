THE Korumburra Secondary College will be closed until further notice after it was advised by the Department of Education and Training and Department of Health and Human Services of a reported case of coronavirus.
As a precautionary measure the school will be closed today, Saturday, August 1 for 24 hours and will reopen when advised to do so by the authorities.
It has been recommended in the emails that students stay at home until further advice and not go to work or visit friends.
The announcement has caused considerable concern in the community but businesses in the town have expressed an intention to continue trading unless advised otherwise.
Parents of students at KSC were advised by email last night (Friday, July 31) of the positive case.
The town of Korumburra was also included in a new postcode listing of areas where ‘active’ cases were located.
