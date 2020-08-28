LOCATED in the lush surroundings of South Gippsland – about 15 minutes from Leongatha and between the villages of Meeniyan and Dumbalk – is this quaint three-bedroom home.
Consisting of approximately one acre, the rural outlook is very desirable and would also make the perfect weekender. Kick back and relax on the beautiful veranda and enjoy the sunsets or snuggle in around the wood heater and enjoy the surrounding ambience.
The home features all the characteristics you would expect of the era it was built, with an open plan kitchen/dining/living area that is perfect for gathering the family and friends on any occasion.
Other features include three bedrooms of generous proportions, wide hallway, high ceilings and an attached double carport.
The yard boasts some beautiful established trees and offers the potential for a stunning garden to be created within. Properties like this are hard to come by, so don’t wait. Call Kellie Thomas on 0438 647 449.
710 Meeniyan-Mirboo North Rd, Dumbalk
For Sale $475,000
Agent Nutrien-Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449