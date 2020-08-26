THERE are no new cases of COVID-19 in any of the six Gippsland shires.
And there are no active cases in Baw Baw, as opposed to one yesterday.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|1
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|6
|3
|LATROBE
|46
|11
|WELLINGTON
|17
|3
|BAW BAW
|14
|0
Victoria has recorded 149 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 18,608.
The overall total has increased by 144 due to five cases being reclassified largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 47 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 102 are under investigation.
There have been 24 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: One woman in her 60s, three men in their 70s, three women in their 80s, seven men in their 80s, six women in their 90s and four men in their 90s.
21 of the 24 deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 462 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4116 cases may indicate community transmission
- 3488 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 578 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 39 in intensive care
- 14,572 people have recovered from the virus
- A total of 2,132,679 test results have been received which is an increase of 13,480 since yesterday.
Of the 3488 current active cases in Victoria:
- 3135 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions
- 203 are in regional local government areas under stage 3 restrictions
- 139 are either unknown or subject to further investigation
- 11 are interstate residents
- Greater Geelong has 66 active cases, Bendigo has 23 active cases and Ballarat has six active cases
Of the total cases:
- 17,026 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1112 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 8906 men and 9663 women
- Total number of healthcare workers: 2799, active cases: 434
- There are 1487 active cases relating to aged care facilities