THE Dalyston General Store (DGS) is reopening their kitchen this Wednesday and implores customers to change their regular ‘Friday Night’ orders to Wednesday and Thursday nights during coronavirus restrictions.
The ‘Friday Night’ fish and chip rush is one the DGS owner Matt Battiscombe loves, but fears may be un-safe during the current pandemic.
Matt said Wednesday or Thursday night phone orders will help keep the community and staff members safe.
“Since stage three restrictions were reintroduced, we grew increasingly concerned for the health and safety of our customers and staff,” Matt said.
Due to increased concerns of neighboring regions coronavirus cases, the store closed their kitchen on August 14.
“However, with significant improvement in case numbers, particularly in the surrounding areas we will reopen our kitchen from Wednesday August 26,” he said.
“To assist with maintaining the health and safety of our customers and staff, we have implemented several changes to the way our business will operate,” Matt said
With a high traffic nature the takeaway store is asking for patrons to follow these guidelines.
“Viewing menus on the Dalyston General Store Facebook page and placing phone orders where possible.
“A maximum number of eight customers allowed in the store at any time.
“All customers waiting for food will be issued with a pager. This will allow you to wait outside or in your car. The pager will æbeep/vibrateÆ to alert you that your order is ready.
“Only one person from your group enter the store to place or pickup orders.
Matt said he is looking forward to reopening the kitchen and would greatly appreciate people opting for Wednesday or Thursday night orders.