MEMBER for Gippsland South, Danny O’Brien has congratulated Korumburra police for their active enforcement of travel restrictions on Melbournians attempting to use public transport to travel to Gippsland.
Mr O’Brien said Korumburra police had proactively been checking V/Line buses as they come through from Melbourne which has resulted in a number of people being fined and sent home.
He said the state government should be doing more to enforce the restrictions between Melbourne and Gippsland.
“I have written to the Minister for Public Transport, Ben Carroll raising my concerns about the apparent lack of enforcement of the border restrictions.
“We have heard from numerous Gippslanders using public transport that there is little or no checking of people getting on and off trains on the Gippsland line or buses into South Gippsland.
“I know there is frustration at the number of vehicles getting through as well, and there is no doubt the government could be doing more when it comes to public transport.
“It’s not good enough that the job is left to local law enforcement like Korumburra police to ensure that people aren’t breaching the stage four restrictions.”
Mr O’Brien acknowledged the difficulty of stopping every person leaving Melbourne.
“There are reasons such as work and visiting an intimate partner that allow people to cross from stage four to stage three, and it certainly would be impossible for police to catch every vehicle on every road coming out of Melbourne.
“However, there should be increased checks on those using V/Line to ensure that our rural communities are not put at unnecessary risk.”