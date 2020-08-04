THERE’S snow in them thar hills… and more on the way this afternoon and tonight we’re told by the Bureau of Meteorology.
A complex low-pressure system east of Tasmania is directing an icy southerly wind into West Gippsland, Bass Coast and South Gippsland, coming directly from Antarctica, and it feels like it.
At 9am this morning, the temperature in Wonthaggi was 5.5 degrees but it felt like -2.1 according to the bureau, brought down by the windchill factor.
At 2pm it was 5.5 degrees at Inverloch, feels like 0.4 with winds gusting to 50km/h. There had been 10.4mm of rain to 9am and a little more during the day today.
At Rhyll on Phillip Island, the temperature was a little better out of the wind, at 7.5 degrees, feels like 2.9. 9mm to 9am and a further 13.4mm today.
Up at Mt Baw Baw, the temperature at 2pm was -5.9, eels like -12.5 with lots of dry snow falling.
Right across the Strzelecki hills this morning, there was widespread snowfall, not heavy, but more than enough for some lovely morning photos.
These photos were taken by Deb Chanesman at Boolarra South at 7.30 this morning.
“I couldn’t entice the dog to get too excited about coming outside, more than happy to stay in by the wood heater,” said Deb.
There’s likely to be more coming in the next few hours.
Police have issued a warning to take care on icy (and snowy) roads in the area. Better not to go out unless you have to.
Send you best photos to news@sgst.com.au or post them on the Sentinel-Times Facebook page.