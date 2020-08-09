FOSTER SES has welcomed volunteer member Bernie Cashin to the position of unit controller.
Bernie was officially handed the reins in early August, taking over from former unit controller Rachael Nicolson, who has led the unit for the last four years.
Bernie has been a member of Foster SES since 2017 and has lived in the area all his life. He very much believes that running a VICSES Unit is strongly a team affair, where everyone in the unit pitches in to help service the community.
“Being unit controller is really just a formality,” said Bernie.
“Every member of the Foster Unit is a volunteer and we all work together to make sure our community is a safe one.”
Operations manager Craig Hooper said it is an honour to officially welcome Bernie to the role.
“As a volunteer myself, I fully appreciate the commitment that our unit controllers make and the leadership they provide in times of emergency,” said Craig.
Interested in becoming a VICSES volunteer? Foster Unit is currently welcoming new members. Visit www.ses.vic.gov.au/volunteer for further information.