NUMBERS are falling across the state but the data on active cases in Bass Coast or South Gippsland can’t get any lower.
For the first time in months, there are no active cases in the two local shires and health authorities want to keep it that way.
“My wish is that people continue to get tested. This (pandemic) has slowed down and we need to keep proactively managing the community transmission,” said Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child.
“My other hope is that people can hang in there and keep doing the right thing… while I know everyone is over it, all of us at BCH included, we haven’t COVID deaths here and our lockdown is a small price to pay.”
Presently in Gippsland there are 18 active cases of which 13 are in the Latrobe Valley.
We’re told most of these are connected with known outbreaks but given the attention the likes of Bendigo (10 active cases) and Ballarat (6 active cases) are receiving, you’d think there would be more testing and tracing going on in Latrobe City.
The latest figures published by DHHS indicate that there has been 2554 test results received in the past 14 days in Latrobe, but 3800 by comparison in Ballarat.
Is there enough effort being put into Latrobe City
Both the Nationals Member for Gippsland South, Danny O’Brien and the Independent Member for Morwell Russell Northe have contacted the Premier’s office last week seeking clarification as to why Gippsland isn’t being given additional resources to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks.
Gippsland coronavirus numbers on Sunday, August 30 were as follows:
* Latrobe City 50 (13 active)
* Wellington 17 (2)
* Baw Baw 15 (1)
* Bass Coast 11 (0)
* South Gippsland 11 (0)
* East Gippsland 5 (2)
On Sunday, Victoria recorded 114 new cases of coronavirus with the cumulative total number of cases at 19,015.
The overall total has increased by 112, due to two cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 40 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 74 are under investigation.
There have been 11 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: One man aged in his 70s, five women and one man in their 80s and three women and one man aged in their 90s.
Nine of the 11 deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 524 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
* 4226 cases may indicate community transmission – an increase of three since yesterday
* 2830 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 472 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 25 in intensive care
* 15,580 people have recovered from the virus
* A total of 2,210,447 test results have been received which is an increase of 14,231 since yesterday.
Of the 2830 current active cases in Victoria:
* 2603 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions
* 166 are in regional local government areas under stage 3 restrictions
* 52 are either unknown or subject to further investigation
* 9 are interstate residents
* Greater Geelong has 55 active cases, Bendigo has 10 active cases and Ballarat has six active cases
Of the total cases:
* 17,626 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1144 are from regional Victoria
* Total cases include 9096 men and 9895 women
* Total number of healthcare workers: 3090, active cases: 406
* There are 1277 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
* 212 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 203 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 178 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 161 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 140 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 123 cases have been linked to Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North
* 119 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 115 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 114 cases have been linked to Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury
* 112 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
In Victoria there are currently 41 active cases in residential disability accommodation:
* Total resident cases: 14; Total Staff cases: 27
* Active cases in NDIS homes: 35 (14 residents)
* Active cases in ‘transfer’ homes (State regulated/funded): 6 (0 residents)
* Active cases in state government delivered and funded homes: 0.
Key outbreaks with new cases include:
* 163 cases have been linked to the Melbourne Health Royal Park campus
* 42 cases have been linked to Vawdrey Australia Truck Manufacturer
The department is also investigating cases linked to Baptcare Brookview in Westmeadows, BlueCross Chelsea Manor, Royal Freemasons Coppin Centre, TLC Forest Lodge in Frankston and Quality Blow Moulders in Dandenong South. More information will be available in coming days as these investigations continue.
As public health work is undertaken throughout the day, outbreak totals are likely to change as the public health team identify links between cases and identified outbreaks. Organisation based outbreak totals include contacts as well as employees/residents/staff/students of that location/business.