THERE are no new COVID-19 cases in Bass Coast or South Gippsland, according to data released by the Department of Health and Human Services this afternoon (Thursday, August 6).
But there is one more in East Gippsland and two more in Latrobe.
Gippsland LGA data by total and active cases:
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|12
|5
|BASS COAST
|10
|4
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|3
|2
|LATROBE
|27
|15
|WELLINGTON
|13
|0
|BAW BAW
|12
|6
* See note at the end of the article.
Victoria recorded 471 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 13,469.
The overall total has increased by 434, due to 37 cases being reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 81 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 390 are under investigation.
There have been eight new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They include two men in their 60s, three men and two women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Four of the eight new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 170 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 2388 cases may indicate community transmission
- 7449 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 575 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 42 in intensive care
- 5628 people have recovered from the virus
- More than 1,746,900 tests have been processed – an increase of approximately 25,000 since yesterday
Of the total cases:
- 12,353 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 804 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 6534 men and 6816 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 1388, active cases: 810.
- There are 1435 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Note: Residential location is the residential address provided when the case is notified. This is not where they were infected and may not be where the case currently resides.
Numbers are correct as of 11.59pm last night but are subject to change as cases are followed up and data is analysed. This can include changes to residential addresses following case interviews.
The last column shows the number of current active cases in an LGA. Active cases are defined as someone who has tested positive, is currently in isolation and being monitored by the Department and who has not yet recovered.