NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2020 Gippsland Primary Health Awards, developed by Gippsland Primary Health Network to recognise and honour individuals and teams who work together to bring better health to the region.
And if ever there was a year when doctors, nurses, administrators and ancillary staff should all get an award, this is it!
Doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and organisations providing health and support services to people across Gippsland are encouraged to enter, with nominations closing on September 30, the finalists announced on October 8 and the winners to be announced on November 18.
Gippsland PHN Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Proposch, said Gippsland’s health practitioners and health services worked incredibly hard to deliver health care to local communities.
“One of Gippsland PHN’s priorities is to improve the delivery of health services across our region through better use of technology, services working together, high quality care and enough trained health care professionals,” Ms Proposch said.
“This past year has presented new challenges for our primary health workers with many working in communities that faced drought and bushfires, and then the coronavirus pandemic. All can be very proud of how they have responded to Gippsland’s needs. “These awards are one way we can honour and celebrate their achievements and their contribution to a healthier Gippsland.”
The award categories are:
- Improved access to health services
- Innovative support for diverse communities
- Integration and partnerships
- Indigenous health
- Prevention
Ms Proposch said Gippsland PHN was pleased to partner with the Department of Health and Human Services (Population Health and Community Wellbeing teams) to introduce a new Prevention award. This award recognises the innovative and contemporary prevention practice that contributes to keeping the Gippsland community healthy and well.
“To be part of these awards, we are asking individuals or organisations who have delivered one of the five priority areas above to tell us their story,” she said. Nominations can be submitted in the following formats via a dedicated website:
- 30 sec – 1 min video recording
- Poster – we accept any size
- PowerPoint presentation
- Any other document that tells your story!
Winners receive a $500 credit towards a health conference, workshop or forum of their choice. You can access information about the awards and entries at https://awards.gphn.org.au or email GPHNawards@gphn.org.au