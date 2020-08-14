NEIL Warren almost had the Sydney 2000 Olympic torch snatched away from him as he ran with it through Leongatha.
Security pounced on a man who tried twice to grab the torch from Neil as he made his way from the Anglican Church, behind IGA and along Bair Street.
“I think he was a bit of a nutter,” Neil said.
Neil said it was a great experience carry the torch through his hometown of Leongatha with big crowds cheering him on.
At the time, Neil was a teacher and sports coordinator at Leongatha Secondary College and community volunteer with the Leongatha Lyric Theatre.
“It was easy to carry one-handed,” Neil said.
Neil’s torch currently sits on a stand in his loungeroom in Inverloch.
“It was a great day and it was great to have my family there as well,” he said.