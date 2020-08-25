THERE are no active cases of COVID-19 in South Gippsland, according to figures released today (Tuesday, August 25) by the Department of Health and Human Services.
There is one active case in Bass Coast.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|1
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|6
|3
|LATROBE
|46
|11
|WELLINGTON
|17
|3
|BAW BAW
|14
|1
There are 33 active cases in the neighbouring Cardinia Shire out of a total of 179 cases.
Victoria has recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 18,464.
The overall total has increased by 134 due to 14 cases being reclassified largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 43 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 105 are under investigation.
There have been eight new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: Two men aged in their 70s, four women and one man aged in their 80s and one woman aged in her 90s.
Seven of the eight deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 438 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4061 cases may indicate community transmission
- 3651 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 617 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 35 in intensive care
- 14,288 people have recovered from the virus
- A total of 2,119,199 test results have been received which is an increase of 13,060 since yesterday.
Of the 3651 current active cases in Victoria:
- 3279 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions
- 215 are in regional local government areas under stage 3 restrictions
- 147 are either unknown or subject to further investigation
- 10 are interstate residents
- Greater Geelong has 74 active cases, Bendigo has 23 active cases and Ballarat has six active cases
Of the total cases:
- 16,876 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1109 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 8845 men and 9584 women
- Total number of healthcare workers: 2785 active cases: 475
- There are 1530 active cases relating to aged care facilities