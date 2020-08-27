THERE has been one new case of COVID-19 recorded in Gippsland since yesterday – in Baw Baw.
Meanwhile, Bass Coast has one active case. South Gippsland has no active cases of COVID-19.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|1
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|6
|3
|LATROBE
|46
|11
|WELLINGTON
|17
|3
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 113 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 18,714.
The overall total has increased by 106 due to seven cases being reclassified largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 24 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 89 are under investigation.
There have been 23 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: One man in his 60s, one woman in her 70s, four men in their 70s, six women in their 80s, three men in their 80s, five women in their 90s and three men in their 90s.
22 of the 23 deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 485 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4151 cases may indicate community transmission
- 3308 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 532 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 29 in intensive care
- 14,837 people have recovered from the virus
- A total of 2,158,149 test results have been received which is an increase of 25,470 since yesterday.
Of the 3308 current active cases in Victoria:
- 2958 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions
- 198 are in regional local government areas under stage 3 restrictions
- 140 are either unknown or subject to further investigation
- 12 are interstate residents
- Greater Geelong has 71 active cases, Bendigo has 16 active cases and Ballarat has six active cases
Of the total cases:
- 17,117 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1124 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 8959 men and 9714 women
- Total number of healthcare workers: 2838, active cases: 391
- There are 1412 active cases relating to aged care facilities