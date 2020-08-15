LAST Thursday, August 13, after an early morning raid in Cowes, the Bass Coast Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested four people following an investigation into a series of burglaries on predominantly Island businesses over the past six months.
Detectives executed search warrants on several properties within the Bass Coast area as part of the operation after it was alleged 17 businesses were targeted and subject to burglaries between January and June.
With the assistance of uniform police and highway patrol officers, investigators located and seized a large number of items including; cash, jewellery, white goods, a cabin cruiser boat, four motor vehicles, jet ski and a dirt bike.
The estimated value of the alleged thefts was reported as “in excess of $650,000” last week but the total value of the haul may have to be considerably upgraded according to details provided in court last Friday.
The two women arrested, aged 19 and 32-years-old from Cowes, were released pending further enquiries.
The two men taken into custody, aged 27 and 28-years-old from Cowes, were charged and appeared in the Wonthaggi Magistrates Court last Friday, August 14, 2020 where bail was opposed and the men were remanded in custody to face a committal hearing at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on November 12.