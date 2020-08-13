A Light Horse Regiment moving through Korumburra. The photo was taken looking West towards the “Top of the Town”. They are close to the Primary School. The date was February 1942. The 13 LHR were using the Charles Street depot early in the war and would hold training camps in Leongatha for several weeks’ duration. By March 1942, the horses had been retired and the unit was retitled 13th Motor Regiment and based at Gherang.