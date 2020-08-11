SITUATED just 10 minutes from the centre of Foster and 10 minutes from the surf beaches, 23 Powells Road, Foster, offers a sought-after rural lifestyle in a super convenient location.
The superbly constructed multi-level residence has been fastidiously maintained to present as new so will appeal to clients thinking of building. Set on approximately one hectare of flat, fenced, usable land, much thought has gone into both the aesthetic appeal and practicality of design.
The views out over the surrounding countryside to the waters of Corner Inlet, offshore islands and the mountains of the Prom are evident as soon as you drive onto the property.
To the right of the home, a spacious lock-up shed, workshop and studio area provide an ideal space for tinkering around, whilst a double auto garage under the home includes direct access.
Entry to the front door is via a bridge that sits over a landscaped riverbed with a series of ponds – home to a collection of happy frogs.
The entrance foyer leads into the stunning superbly appointed kitchen with rich timber cabinetry, stainless appliances, and a large breakfast bar/servery to the dining area.
Magnificent polished jarrah flooring features throughout the balance of the home including the light-filled living room with stylish wood fire and doors out to the full width entertaining deck.
The focus of every room is on capturing the view with large areas of glazing ensuring abundant natural light, and sliding doors opening out to provide al fresco areas for every season.
The master bedroom is also on this level, complete with a stylish ensuite bathroom and walk-in robe, and there is a separate well-appointed study with a perfectly placed picture window – just the spot to dream the day away!
Upstairs, there is a family room with raked ceilings – again opening to yet another deck and with the additional height, the view is even more breathtaking.
Two fitted bedrooms and a delightful main bathroom open off this room making the area ideal for accommodating guests, extended family or even as a BnB suite.
There are so many thoughtful extras including a stylish fitted laundry and storage area, under stair storage, double glazing, zoned RC/AC, solar system, abundant water storage, auto gate, extensive parking apron for additional boats/vans/trailers etc, raised vegetable planters, fruit trees and native plantings.
On the market for $895,000 an inspection can be arranged by contacting Andrea Adams from SEJ Real Estate Foster on 0429 822 801.
23 Powells Road, Foster
For Sale $895,000
Agent SEJ Foster
Andrea Adams 0429 822 801