PROPERTY OF THE WEEK
BEAUTIFUL native bushland, an abundance of native bird and animal life, as well as blissful seclusion in a five-year-old country home… this property located at 275 Forresters Road Wooreen is a beauty.
If you are looking to escape to the green rolling hills of South Gippsland and love the thought of living among the gumtrees in the luscious in rural splendour, then look no further.
Set on approximately 8.5 acres, this ‘off the grid’ home is only 5 years old and built by a well-known local builder.
The three-bedroom home features solar-generated power with battery storage and generator back up. There’s a combustion stove for cooking in the kitchen, which also heats the hot water (plus a gas booster back up hot water system).
There’s a gas fridge in the kitchen (sold with the property), three water tanks, septic system and dam water storage.
If you want to eliminate the bills, set yourself up for a tranquil future without financial pressures then the asking price of $549,000 represents a great investment.
For further details contact Andrew Newton Alex Scott and Staff Leongatha 0402940320 or 56620922 during office hours.