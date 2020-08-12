THERE has been a change of management at the top of the Victorian Livestock Exchange (VLE) structure following the resignation of CEO Wayne Osborne.
VLE Chairman Chris Sleigh made the announcement this week.
“Wayne has decided to pursue his farming interests full time and with regret I have accepted his resignation,” Mr Sleigh said.
“Wayne started nine years ago as CEO and with his commitment and experience, VLE has flourished under his leadership.
“As Wayne departs, the VLE is in a strong position to face all challenges including the current COVID-19 issue.
“The board and I wish Wayne every success with his future projects.”
Former Bass MP and Pakenham accountant Brian Paynter has accepted a position as the new CEO of the Victorian Livestock Exchange Pty Ltd which operates the Leongatha and Pakenham livestock exchanges.
Mr Paynter attended the prime sale at Leongatha on Wednesday this week.