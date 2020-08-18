San Remo Fire Brigade’s grassroots recruitment initiative made a pitch for new female members and has gained eight additional members since November. The new recruits include, from left, Janine Pike, Fingal McIntosh, Rachel Hornsby, Sarah Fry, Marcelle Krieg and Jamilah Ferns with lieutenant and group trainer Ric Pearce. Absent Jenny Merrick and Taryn Brahmsteadt.