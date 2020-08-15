GIPPSLAND’S number of active coronavirus cases has not increased since last Thursday, still sitting at an active number of 41 (94 cumulatively) on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Latrobe City tops the list with 28 active cases (43 total), Baw Baw 5 (13), South Gippsland 4 (12), Bass Coast 3 (10), Wellington 0 (13) and East Gippsland 1 (3).
Overall, Victoria has recorded 303 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 16,517.
The total has increased by 283 due to 20 cases being reclassified largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 29 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 274 are under investigation.
There have been four new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: Two men and one woman aged in their 80s and one woman aged in her 90s.
Two of the four new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 293 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
* 3383 cases may indicate community transmission
* 7875 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 661 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 41 in intensive care
* 8121 people have recovered from the virus
* More than 1,937,700 tests have been processed – an increase of 23,262 since yesterday
Of the total cases:
* 15,163 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 997 are from regional Victoria
* Total cases include 7961 men and 8512 women
* Total number of healthcare workers: 2259 active cases: 1178
* There are 2041 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
* 204 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 190 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 155 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 130 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 124 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 108 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 101 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 93 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 91 cases have been linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn
* 83 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee
In Victoria there are currently 89 active cases in residential disability accommodation.
* Total Resident cases: 22; Total Staff cases: 67
* Active cases in NDIS homes: 64 (19 residents)
* Active cases in ‘transfer’ homes (State regulated/funded*): 24 (3 residents)
* Active cases in state government delivered and funded homes: 1
The Victorian Government last year transferred 547 disability residential homes and staff to five nongovernment providers which represents approximately 43 per cent of the accommodation market
Residents in these homes are NDIS clients, and these residential services are currently funded as part of Victoria’s annual $2.5 billion contribution to the NDIS. These homes are scheduled to be transferred to the NDIS by the end of the year. The total number of people receiving disability accommodation/respite services in Victoria is approximately 6,500.
Cases currently linked to key outbreaks are as follows:
* 203 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 186 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College
* 142 cases have been linked to JBS Brooklyn
* 142 cases have been linked to Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus
* 29 cases have been linked to Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
* 28 cases have been linked to Werribee Mercy Hospital
* 27 cases have been linked to Coles Laverton Distribution centre
* 21 cases have been linked to Jayco in Dandenong
The department is also investigating cases linked to Frankston Hospital. More information will be available in coming days as these investigations continue.
As public health work is undertaken throughout the day, outbreak totals are likely to change as the public health team identify links between cases and identified outbreaks. Organisation based outbreak totals include contacts as well as employees/residents/staff/students of that location/business.