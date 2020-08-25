By Shelby Brooks
A TEENAGER from Leongatha South is lending her voice to parliamentarians as part of this year’s Youth Congress.
Fifteen-year-old Charlotte Ogden has been reappointed as a member of the Victorian Youth Congress, which acts as an advisory board to Minister for Youth Ros Spence.
The Victorian Youth Congress will work with the Victorian government to ensure young people’s voices are heard in decision-making on issues of importance to all young Victorians.
As the only Gippslander on the board, Charlotte is excited to once again have a say in issues that affect young people.
“The first time I applied I thought it was a good opportunity but I didn’t know quite what it was, but thought it was a good place to make change and second time around, I can say it’s a good pathway to do that,” she said.
“We get to share our opinions which is pretty cool.”
Charlotte, who is a student at Village High School in Ryanston, is most passionate about education and the environment, and how the two can that be put together in learning models.
“There’s so much going on in the world so there are many different scopes to look through,” she said.