DEVELOPING leaders for vibrant and sustainable communities across Gippsland is a shared vision of the Gippsland Community Leadership Program (GCLP) and the Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC).
Recently this was strengthened through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two entities, further enhancing the quality, connectivity and robustness of one of Australia’s longest running community leadership programs.
GCLP program director Mark Answerth said: “Working closely with GLaWAC as the large Traditional Owner corporation in Gippsland is exciting for the GCLP, it will enable us to expand our knowledge of Aboriginal culture and our understanding of First Nation people in Gippsland.
“We welcome the opportunity to work closely with GLaWAC; a partnership that will enrich and increase the indigenous content within the GCLP framework.
“The aim of the MOU is to encourage the participation of Gippsland’s emerging Aboriginal leaders in the GCLP program, to ensure the program delivers meaningful Aboriginal cultural education to all participants, and to help foster initiatives that build trust and partnerships between the two entities, their staff and Gippsland communities.”
According to Roger Fenwick, GLaWAC chief executive officer, GLaWAC will provide an Indigenous Scholarship, as part of the MOU, enabling an emerging leader from the local Gunaikurnai community to participate in the leadership program each year.
“GLaWAC is committed to supporting Aboriginal Leaders on their journey. There are numerous and complex demands on Leaders and our Aboriginal Leaders. Programs such as this one are vital in supporting the networks, personal awareness and skills required to be a strong leader and to also help our Mobs achieve the outcomes they deserve.”
