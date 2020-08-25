PEOPLE travelling near the intersection of Phillip Island Road and Woolamai Beach Road on Phillip Island from today (Tuesday, August 25) to Friday, August 28, may experience delays due to asphalting works between 7am and 6pm.
Reduced speed limits, lane closures and other traffic management arrangements will be in place during these times and it is expected to result in travel delays of up to 15 minutes.
Drivers are encouraged to take this into account when planning their journeys.
Drivers are advised to comply with the temporary changed traffic conditions for the safety of everyone on our roads.
The delays are associated with the new $10.486 million upgrade to improve safety and accessibility at the intersection that will include a new dual-lane roundabout, new street lighting, new footpaths, relocated bus stops and improved pedestrian crossing infrastructure.
Real-time traffic conditions, including road closures, are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.