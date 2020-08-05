SINCE the start of 2020, South Gippsland Water has upsized more than 900 metres of sewer pipes in Wonthaggi.
Starting in August, crews will move onto Murray Street, where a further 409 metres of sewer pipes are due to be upgraded along with old manholes.
Planning and modelling work by South Gippsland Water has identified and prioritised pipes that need to be upsized to cater for Wonthaggi’s development and population growth.
In recent years, Wonthaggi has been one of South Gippsland Water’s fastest growing towns, at 4 per cent each year. Without these upgrades to capacity, Wonthaggi’s sewer system will risk sewer spills during wet weather and storm events as well as experiencing compliance issues with respect to environment obligations.
Works are now complete on the first two sections of work at McKenzie Street and Graham Streets, with 409 metres along Murray Street (between Bilson Street and Moyle Lane) remaining.
Utilising a trenchless technology called ‘pipe bursting’, old sewer pipes are left in place and a larger diameter pipe bursting head is forced through the existing pipe (using a pneumatic hammer action), splitting it apart, whilst pulling the new section of pipe in place behind it.
This method of construction has some significant advantages.
* Deep trenches are not required the entire length of the sewer, instead smaller excavations are made at each manhole. This means that roads and driveway access can be maintained for most properties.
* The new pipe is located in the same place as the old pipe. This is particularly useful in congested areas below ground with water, communications, and energy services to consider.
* Limited service disruptions will occur, with by-pass pumping of sewer flows, for the duration of works in each area.
South Gippsland Water’s managing director, Phillipe du Plessis, said that the corporation is committed to reliable services and planning for a future of healthy and thriving local communities.
“These works, valued at over $1 million, are a continuing investment into the reliability of Wonthaggi’s sewer system,” he said
“Over the next three years as part of our Price, Services, Future, Plan and to ensure it meets standards for reliability and protecting the environment, some $9 million of investment is planned for Wonthaggi’s sewerage system.”
Contractors for South Gippsland Water will be instructed to limit, as much as possible, the number of car parking bays taken up by construction works. It is anticipated that excavations and machinery will be located around each manhole and that not all parking bays will be impacted at any one time.
Car parking on the south side of Murray Street should not be impacted.
Traffic management will be in place, with very limited sewer service disruptions and no water service disruptions expected.
The works are being conducted by Harris Civil Pty Ltd, who specialise in this type of pipe bursting work.
South Gippsland Water will oversee the project and any customers or community who would like to know more or have concerns regarding the works, are encouraged to contact the project representative Chris Edwards on 1300 851 636.