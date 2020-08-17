Letter to the Editor
Austin and Anna are unhappy at seeing shopping trolleys dumped around their town.
Although there has been recent attention drawn to this poor behaviour in these august columns, we have had no response from the supermarkets or Council.
My enquiries and complaints are met with platitudes.
Could there be a phone number published and posted on websites to which a photo with location and date could be sent?
How about a message on each trolley stating: “If you find me please report to or phone etc.”
Make it mandatory.
Do you remember the Tidy Towns competition, well if it still exists, we can forget about entering!
We would not get past the first round.
Ken Barnes, Wonthaggi.