THERE won’t be a march, there won’t be a crowd waving Aussie flags in support but there will be a commemoration in Wonthaggi of both the 75th anniversary of WWII and Long Tan Day, this Tuesday, August 18.
On Saturday, August 15, 2020 the day that marks the 75th anniversary of the surrender of the Japanese in Pacific War members of the Wonthaggi RSL will lay a wreath in memory of the men and women from Wonthaggi who served during World War 2, including those who were wounded, the Prisoners of War and those gave their life for Australia.
“Covid19 means that proper commemoration ceremonies cannot be held, but the Wonthaggi Memorabilia collection provides examples which illustrates the contribution made by Wonthaggi to that conflict,” said Wonthaggi RSL Secretary Rod Gallagher on behalf of the group.
“First, an article published by the Sentinel Times in 1944 listed those who had enlisted up to date of publication. The wounded, prisoners of war and those people killed or missing (listed here) are taken from the article.
“The Wonthaggi RSL is currently compiling a digital Bass Coast WWII Honour Board, and would welcome any photographs and information from families that can be compiled with the names for eventual display on a web site.
“The list as published in 1944 will not be complete as there was another year of war but it illustrates the toll taken on Wonthaggi, with 20 killed in action, 41 POW, two missing and 13 wounding.
“Some of the men listed here who were POW did not see out the war. Two of the Bolding brothers died at the hands of the Japanese only a few days before the war ended.
Wonthaggi remembers our WWII and Vietnam veterans
