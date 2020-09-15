FOR the fifth day in a row, Bass Coast and South Gippsland have recorded no active cases of COVID-19.
There are 11 active cases in Latrobe, two in East Gippsland, one in Wellington and one in Baw Baw.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|2
|LATROBE
|53
|11
|WELLINGTON
|16
|1
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 90 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 19,224.
The overall total has increased by 86 due to four cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 22 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 68 are under investigation.
There have been six new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. Five men aged in their 80s and one man aged in his 90s. Three of the six deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
Five of today’s six deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 576 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4351 cases may indicate community transmission – an increase of 24 since yesterday.
- 2415 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 406 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.
- 16,152 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,248,952 test results have been received which is an increase of 13,912 since yesterday.
Of the 2415 current active cases in Victoria:
- 2234 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions.
- 125 are in regional local government areas under stage 3 restrictions.
- 50 are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- 6 are interstate residents.
- Greater Geelong has 40 active cases, Greater Bendigo has eight active cases and Ballarat has five active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 17,823 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1154 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9198 men and 10,011 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3206, active cases: 332.
- There are 1177 active cases relating to aged care facilities.