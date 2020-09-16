SOUTH Gippsland has one active case of COVID-19 while Bass Coast has none.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|12
|1
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|1
|LATROBE
|56
|13
|WELLINGTON
|16
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 51 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 19,728.
The overall total has increased by 40 due to 11 cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 27 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 24 are under investigation.
There have been seven new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. Four men aged in their 70s and two women and one man aged in their 80s. Four of the deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
Four of today’s seven deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 701 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
Today’s rolling daily average case number for metropolitan Melbourne is 70.1 and regional Victoria is 4.5. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The 14-day rolling average for cases from an unknown source is 154 for metropolitan Melbourne and eight for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4306 cases may indicate community transmission – a decrease of 31 since yesterday.
- 1483 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 169 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.
- 17,484 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,443,583 test results have been received which is an increase of 14,805 since yesterday.
Of the 1483 current active cases in Victoria:
- 1393 are in metropolitan Melbourne under Stage Four restrictions.
- 72 are in regional local government areas under Stage Three restrictions.
- 15 are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- 3 are interstate residents.
- Colac Otway has 29 active cases, Greater Geelong has 11 active cases, Greater Bendigo has two active cases and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,363 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1187 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9409 men and 10,304 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3384, active cases: 251.
- There are 763 active cases relating to aged care facilities.