GRIFFITHS Point Lodge in San Remo will receive $1 million to improve resident amenity and safety measures, including interior refurbishments.
The aged care facility is one of 52 public sector residential aged care services across Victoria to receive an upgrade as part of a $30 million funding package from the state government.
Westernport Nursing Home in Koo Wee Rup will receive $24,000 for infrastructure replacement and maintenance works while Killara Hostel, also in Koo Wee Rup, will receive $46,545 for furniture replacement.
Crossley House Hostel in Yarram has also been listed to receive funding.
“Bass Coast Health is thrilled to receive the million dollars that has been provided to refurbish the interior of Griffiths Point Lodge,” CEO of Bass Coast Health, Jan Child, said.
“We know that the care in this home is of high standard and it will be so wonderful to have the bathrooms, bedrooms and resident areas also upgraded to an equally high standard.”