By Shelby Brooks
FAMILY and friends of a young man who passed away from brain cancer are joining forces to collectively walk 500km to raise money for cancer research.
Leongatha’s Jack Fisher was diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma last year and passed away in December.
“Unfortunately, there is no cure for brain cancer, especially when the tumour is in a spot that doctors don’t want to risk trying to get,” Jack’s stepsister Aliesha Wrigley said.
“That’s why funding is crucial to put a stop to this cruel disease and prevent it from happening to any other amazing people like Jack.
“This disease does not discriminate – it can affect anyone, no matter what age. So, we must walk together and make a difference.”
Aliesha created the ‘Walk with Jack’ team to raise money for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.
“A large group of us are uniting for a cause that is very close to our hearts,” Aliesha said.
“He is dearly missed by so many.
“So, our family, friends, and extended community have decided to rally together for the Walk 4 Brain Cancer, in honour of his life.”
On Sunday, September 27, the team of 25 will be walking as far as they can, aiming to raising $5000.
Aliesha has pledged to walk 30km on the day.
Jack’s father Matt Fisher has pledged to take on 2km in his wheelchair.
He is currently undergoing his own cancer battle and has family and friends united with him throughout his journey.
“This walk is rather symbolic. It’s a walk of the journey we went through with Jack’s battle, and now a journey for Matt’s battle with Jack by our side all the way,” Aliesha said.
Visit my.walk4braincancer.com.au to donate.