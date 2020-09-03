By Shelby Brooks
LAURA Pepperell is still trying to work out how to thank her father for giving her the gift of life 15 years ago.
As a fit and healthy 18-year-old in 2005, Laura suddenly lost her peripheral vision.
Two weeks passed of being “effectively blind” before Laura started vomiting and couldn’t stop.
She was rushed to the hospital where she was told she was on the verge of a heart attack and placed in an induced coma.
Laura, who spent the first eight years of her life in Korumburra, was diagnosed with irreversible chronic kidney disease.
And that’s where her dad came in.
As a past senior constable at the Korumburra Police Station, Malcolm Pepperell wasn’t about to let his daughter die.
Laura spent eight months on dialysis before her dad was able to donate one of his kidneys to Laura.
“I honestly have the most amazing, selfless, thoughtful, wonderful and loving father in the world,” Laura said.
“I am forever thankful and appreciative. How do you say thanks to someone who put their life on hold and literally gave a part of themselves to you to so you can live?
“We have a bond that no-one else could have unless you go through that experience.”
Laura and Malcolm now live in Ballina in New South Wales and their strong bond has transferred to include Laura’s son, whose middle name is Malcolm.