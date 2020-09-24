THERE are two active cases of COVID-19 in Gippsland – which is no change since yesterday.
Both cases are in Latrobe. The other five Gippsland shires do not have any active cases of COVID-19.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|0
|WELLINGTON
|15
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|0
|LATROBE
|57
|2
Victoria has recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 20,105.
The overall total has increased by five due to seven cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, eight of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and four are under investigation.
Of today’s eight cases linked to outbreaks, five are linked to aged care (Estia Keilor, Edenvale Manor and Princeton View), one is linked to an existing outbreak (Casey community) and two are linked to complex cases which remain under investigation.
Of today’s 12 new cases, there are two cases in Brimbank and Moonee Valley and single cases in Casey, Hume, Melton, Monash and Wyndham. Three cases are subject to further investigation.
There have been two new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They were two women aged in their 80s.
Both of those deaths are linked to known aged care facility outbreaks. To date, 773 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 26.7 and regional Victoria is 1.1. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 37 for metropolitan Melbourne and zero for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4267 cases may indicate community transmission – a decrease of one since yesterday.
- 532 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 67 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.
- 18,738 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,622,822 test results have been received which is an increase of 13,337 since yesterday.
Of the 532 current active cases in Victoria:
- 517 are in metropolitan Melbourne under the First Step of the roadmap.
- 10 are in regional local government areas under the Third Step of the roadmap.
- 5 are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- Colac Otway has 2 active cases, Greater Geelong and Greater Bendigo have one active case and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,713 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1192 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9586 men and 10,506 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3514, active cases: 83.
- There are 274 active cases relating to aged care facilities.