THE man accused of murdering Cowes psychologist and mother of three Samantha Fraser on July 23, 2018, will stand trial before a jury in the Victorian Supreme Court on July 12 next year.
Adrian Basham, 42, of Paynesville, who has been on remand since his arrest in 2018, pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of his ex-wife Samantha and five other charges at a committal hearing at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court late last year.
Victoria Police’s South Gippsland/Bass Coast Local Area Commander Inspector Paul Bruders confirmed the trial date had been set at a directions hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday, September 18.
“It is expected to be a full trial before a jury with all witnesses called,” Inspector Bruders told the Sentinel-Times.