With Jim’s Bait and Tackle
SEPTEMBER means springtime, blossom, more sunshine, longer days, the start of the fishing season and one thing we seem to forget every year – wind.
Early spring is traditionally one of the windiest times of the year and because the days get longer and the sun comes out, we tend to forget.
There will be plenty of opportunities to fish through the month, but you need to take the opportunity when it arises because it could be few and far between.
Because we start to see more people fishing, we naturally start to get more reports and while the winter has been above average, the quality of fish reported has improved.
We are getting a good mixture of land and boating reports and although still a little inconsistent, we are seeing more fish.
Snapper is the main target this time of the year from land and boating customers, the boating customers are having more success at the minute. We have only had a couple of reports from land-based up to now, which is not always the case with snapper usually showing up on Newhaven or Cowes jetties before we get our first boating reports.
Even the boating reports have been different this season, with snapper showing up in places you wouldn’t expect yet.
We have had reports already from the mud and the corals with other reports from where you would expect – Spit Point and the channel along the Island around Elizabeth Island.
The snapper reported were typical for this time of the year, around 4kg to 5kg. The reports we are getting are also telling us that if you are out and think you are just getting flathead nibbles, try and set the hooks because it might just be a 5kg snapper. The snapper being reported from the deeper areas are more timid and playing with baits while the shallows are producing fish that are hitting hard.
Calamari frustration continues… we had a couple of quality calamari reported but no one reported numbers of any type, just the one or two. The best place for the calamari has been in Cleeland Bight, both in the boats and off the beach with a few in other spots around the bay.
There were a couple of nights during the week when several were caught off the beach and, with the days getting longer, I expect we will see more people fishing on those evenings when there is a full tide.
The majority of the calamari caught off the beach has been from those using baited jigs with the odd one on artificial ones. Boating reports have been a mixture of both with the artificial jigs slightly better.
We will remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until at least the end of September and the shop hours will also be slightly reduced. Hopefully once we get into October, we will go back to seven days a week and normal hours, but as we all know with the virus situation, things change often. If you are heading out for a fish and need us to stay around the night before or heading out early, just give the shop a call. We are slowly refilling the shelves and the bait freezers are now all back on and full of all our usual variety.