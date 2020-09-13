CANDIDATES who wish to contest the Bass Coast Shire Council elections can officially nominate from this Thursday, September 17.
And the latest to throw his hat into the ring is sitting Bunurong Ward representative, Cr Julian Brown.
Cr Brown has been regarded as something of a moderate on the council, with one eye on the environment but also strongly supportive of community services and facilitating jobs and business.
In a statement released this week, he has continued that theme while announcing his intention to stand again.
“There is a very strong focus on the environment at council. I too have an interest in the environment as shown by my support for our Biolinks program, my support for preserving the Holden Proving Ground bushland and my opposition to the Maher’s Landing development proposal,” Cr Brown said this week.
“However, the one area that will drift off the radar is business unless we have councillors who keep it front of mind.
“That is why it is good have councillors who have some appreciation of business and believe that it is an essential part of the community,” he said.
He said that people who operate or work in private enterprise should not be regarded as second-class citizens and deserved recognition for creating jobs and economic activity in the community.
“We should have a system where people get a fair go and people should be rewarded for creating something and working hard.
“In this time of COVID-19, businesses have been smashed like never before. This council showed good leadership through its Business and Community Resilience Grants,” he said, noting that he hoped it was a sign of continued regard for the contribution made by private-sector businesses and those who worked in the various sectors.
There has already been a number of councillors and challengers indicate their intention to stand but it will only be from this Thursday that the voters will know officially who is standing in each of the three wards.
Candidates have from Thursday, September 17 until 12 noon on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 to nominate but they will have to jump through a few hoops before they can take their places in the field.
Candidates must go to the Victorian Electoral Commission website to find out what they have to do.
“If you are considering becoming a candidate, we encourage you to watch our video that outlines the nomination process. This video will be complemented by State-wide interactive candidate seminars that will be held on Sunday, September 13 and again at 5pm on Tuesday, September 15,” said the VEC.
Local Government Victoria (LGV) also requires the completion of mandatory training before candidates can submit their nomination.
They are also required to make an appointment to submit their nomination form in person with the Election Manager for the council you are nominating in and pay the nomination fee of $250.
The local election office is set to open on Wednesday, September 16.
Candidate questionnaires, statements and photo submissions close at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 23.