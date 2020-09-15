FOLLOWING today’s announcement of a major easing of restrictions from Thursday, authorities have confirmed there are no active cases of COVID-19 locally in Bass Coast or South Gippsland.
South Gippsland has also recorded one less case after one was reclassified, although it’s not clear why.
Hereâ€™s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Â Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|1
|LATROBE
|56
|7
|WELLINGTON
|16
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 42 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 19,911.
The overall total has increased by 39 due to three cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 27 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 15 are under investigation.
There have been no new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday.Â This is the first time Victoria has not recorded any COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24-hour period since 13 July.
To date, 729 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 52.9 and regional Victoria is 3.6. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.Â Â
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 82 for metropolitan Melbourne and one for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4282 cases may indicate community transmission â€“ a decrease of nine since yesterday.
- 1040 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 118 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.
- 18,079 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,506,513 test results have been received which is an increase of 8,803 since yesterday.
Of the 1040 current active cases in Victoria:
- 987 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions.
- 43 are in regional local government areas under Stage Three restrictions.Â There are no new cases in regional Victoria.
- 5 are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- 4 are interstate residents.
- 1 is an overseas resident.
- Colac Otway has 22 active cases, Greater Geelong has four active cases, Greater Bendigo has one active case and Ballarat has no active cases.