STONY Creek Racing Club will soon have safer and more accessible horse stalls, thanks to a funding boost from the Victorian government.
Minister for Racing Martin Pakula on Friday, September 25, announced $175,000 from the Victorian Racing Industry Fund to support the major upgrade at the South Gippsland course, with the club investing more than $135,000 and Racing Victoria contributing $75,000.
The old tie-up stalls south of the track have done their dash and are being replaced with 90 new stalls with a redesigned layout that provides for improved access and movement of horses.
Work has commenced and is on track for completion in time for Stony Creek’s next meeting on December 28.
New drainage and concrete foundations will be installed as part of the project – saving water and improving safety for participants, horses and the public, as well as giving owners better access to view their horses.
Since December 2014, the government has provided more than $310,000 to support nine infrastructure projects and three meetings at Stony Creek.
Racing Minister Martin Pakula said the project would boost Stony Creek’s standing as one of the best – and certainly most picturesque – courses in country Victoria.
“The old facility will be replaced by tie-up stalls that will be better for horses, trainers, owners and the public,” Mr Pakula said.
Eastern Victoria MP Jane Garrett said Stony Creek Racing Club was an institution in South Gippsland.
“We’re investing in its future – just as we have over the past six years.”
And Stony Creek Racing Club president Michael Darmanin said they were grateful for the support of the Victorian government in upgrading their stalls.
“This project will realise a long-term vision and build our reputation as one of the best courses in Victoria for both trainers and visitors.”