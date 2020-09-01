THE Bureau of Meteorology issued a ‘damaging winds’ warning for West and South Gippsland and other parts of the state at 10:11pm on Tuesday night, September 1
They have commented on the weather situation, saying there will be a series of cold fronts moving over Victoria in the coming days.
The BOM predicts “damaging north to north-westerly winds”, averaging 60km/h to 70km/h with peak gusts of around 100 km/h are likely to develop across elevated areas (above 600m) early Wednesday morning.
These winds may not be as severe as those experienced last Thursday but could still be enough to bring down trees in damp ground or others made unstable by rain and high winds in recent weeks.
Gusts may reach 110 km/h above 1500m elevation.
Damaging winds will contract east during the day, easing below the warning threshold in the west by early afternoon, central districts by late afternoon but persisting across elevated areas in the east into Wednesday evening.
Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, WONTHAGGI and Bacchus Marsh.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Be aware that trees that have been damaged by heat or fire may be unstable and more likely to fall when it is windy or wet.
* Check that loose items such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured and move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Stay indoors and away from windows.
* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
* Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
* Stay away from fallen powerlines always assume they are live.
* Stay informed monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency.
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5:00 am AEST Wednesday.
Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau’s website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.