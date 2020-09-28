Occupation: Councillor – eight years’ experience, and retired farming and community development worker experience.
Lives in: Corinella.
Why are you running for council?
To continue to support all aspects of our community and offer strong leadership.
I am committed to having strong, transparent and accountable processes in place at council for our community.
What are your top five issues?
1. Supporting Bass Coast’s economic recovery after COVID-19 – building business confidence, supporting our amazing arts and cultural sector through the recovery. I will continue to support eco and farming tourist opportunities across the shire.
2. Lobbying for better roads, footpaths and shared pathways that suit our communities.
3. Ensure we have sensitive and efficient planning improvements and the fast-tracking of permit application processes.
4. Develop better sustainability programs around waste management.
5. I will continue to support environmental management and protection programs and understand the need to act on climate change and coastal erosion now, including the protection of Western Port Bay.
What is the best and worst thing about Bass Coast?
I love where I live and the community I live in.
What do you do for fun?
Cooking with the family and hanging out with my grandchildren.