POSITIONED privately in a quiet cul-de-sac is this near-new builder’s own home.
With all the mod cons, this 24m² home is perfect for the family.
It offers four double bedrooms all with built-in robes.
The master suite has a walk-through robe to the ensuite and the central bathroom boasts a separate shower, bath and vanity.
A wonderfully spacious open plan living area is located at the rear of the home. The living zone is the heart of the home, consisting of a family room, dining area and a functional, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone benchtops, double sink and ample cupboard space.
A second living zone offers a more private retreat in the way of a formal lounge or media room. Opening off the dining room, you will find a great under roof outdoor/barbecue area.
The home is heated and cooled via a ceiling mounted ducted system. There is remote controlled access to the double lock-up garage, with direct access to the backyard.
All landscaping has been completed with timber retaining walls, concrete driveway, gravelled pathways, lush flat lawns and low maintenance garden beds.
Closely located to both primary schools and just a short stroll to the shops and medical and professional services, this contemporary house is just inviting you to make it your new home.
For more information, contact Kellie Thomas of Nutrien Harcourts on 0438 647 449.
5 Fox Grove, Korumburra
For Sale $490,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449