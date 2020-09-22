MANY people have taken COVID-19 lockdown as an opportunity to take up craft and cooking projects, but these are nothing new for the local CWA ladies, who’ve been busy as ever despite the suspension of their usual activities.
The Wonthaggi ‘Owl Women’ are a great example, managing to stay active and connected, while being physically distanced.
Members have kept in touch with one another – and also with the wider CWA Bass Group incorporating four other branches – via a new Facebook page (Country Women’s Association – Wonthaggi), as well as email and phone.
Lockdown activities have included photography, preserving, baking, knitting and – when allowed – catching up for coffee and local walks.
Fundraising has slowed down a little, but members continue to provide what support they can to one another and the community.
Margaret Hauser, president of the Owl Women, said all branches had received great support from the CWA of Victoria, and had been impressed with their efforts to keep the organisation going during such trying times.
The Owl Women had to cancel their March meeting, Margaret said, but swiftly adapted to virtual monthly meetings.
They were fortunately able to return to the Wonthaggi RSL for their June and July meetings, with the meeting night changed to the third Thursday of the month, allowing use of the main RSL hall with plenty of room to spread out and stay COVID-safe.
“The CWA Wonthaggi Owl Women are very much looking forward welcoming new members to our branch from October onwards and to resuming evening meetings in Wonthaggi when these are permitted once again,” Margaret said.
The Wonthaggi branch welcomes women of all ages who would like to share in the fun, friendship, and experiences that belonging to the largest women’s organisation in Victoria can provide.
Anyone interested in joining or finding out more can contact branch secretary Glenda Minty on 0459 105 062 or cwaofvic.wonthaggi@gmail.com.
Country women keep connected
MANY people have taken COVID-19 lockdown as an opportunity to take up craft and cooking projects, but these are nothing new for the local CWA ladies, who’ve been busy as ever despite the suspension of their usual activities.