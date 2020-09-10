DEVELOPERS have abandoned plans for a $38 million resort at Coronet Bay which received over 350 objections from the community.
Due to come before Bass Coast Shire Council at their September 16 meeting, the application, for 92 Norsemens Road, was withdrawn at the final hour, with Council notifying objectors on Tuesday, September 1, that they’d officially “closed the file”.
“The applicant has not provided any reasons for the withdrawal of the planning application, a council spokesperson told the Sentinel-Times last week.
It’s unknown what will happen to the development site now, with neither the developer Ausco Investment Group nor their consulting firm Urbis responding to requests for comment.
The Our Line in the Sand (OLITS) group, which formed in response to the development proposal, has celebrated the news, with spokesperson Sue Linley telling the Sentinel-Times, “For now we can breathe great sighs of relief,” but adding that “the need to protect the area may not be over yet”.
Sue thanked the OLITS committee members and other community volunteers who helped deliver pamphlets in a letterbox drop, which was “instrumental to the early high number of objections,” she said.
Council received 363 objections in total, with concerns centring on the potential impacts on the local environment, particularly Western Port Bay, and the appropriateness of such a development in an area zoned for ‘Rural Activity’.