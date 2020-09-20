LEARNER permit and licence testing including drive tests are set to resume across regional Victoria in line with the Victorian Government’s roadmap to reopening.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said this week licencing operations will resume in regional areas from Monday, September 21 now that regional Victoria has progressed to the Third Step along the path toward COVID Normal.
Russell Shepherd of South Gippsland Driving Lessons welcomed the news.
“We’ve just heard VicRoads will be restarting driving tests from today. We’ve got a few booked in who’ve been waiting and they’ll go first, then we can start booking in the new ones as well,” said Russell.
“We’ve got a few coming up for their test,” he said.
“People, especially in areas where there’s little or no public transport really need their licence and they do their planning around getting a licence, so it will be great, yes.”
Regional customers with a postponed appointment will be contacted by VicRoads directly to reschedule their test in the order of cancellation. New appointments will be available once the backlog of postponed tests is cleared.