FIVE Gippsland shires – Bass Coast, South Gippsland, East Gippsland, Wellington and Baw Baw – have no active cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday, there were four active cases in Gippsland (three in Latrobe and one in Baw Baw), now there’s two – both in Latrobe.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|0
|WELLINGTON
|15
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|0
|LATROBE
|57
|2
Victoria has recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 20,100.
The overall total has increased by 24 due to nine cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 10 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and five are under investigation.
Of today’s 10 cases linked to outbreaks, four are linked to aged care (Baptcare Wyndham Lodge, Estia Keilor, Japara Elanora and Edenvale Manor), four are linked to existing outbreaks (Alfred Hospital and Dandenong Police Station) and two are linked to complex cases which remain under investigation.
Of today’s 15 new cases, there are three cases in Greater Dandeong, two cases in Manningham, Moreland and Wyndham and singles cases in Boroondara, Frankston, Melton, Moonee Valley and Whittlesea. One case is subject to further investigation.
There have been five new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. One man aged in his 70s, two women in their 80s, one man in his 90s and one woman in her 100s. Three deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
All of today’s five deaths is linked to a known outbreak in an aged care facility. To date, 771 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 29.4 and regional Victoria is 1.1. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 41 for metropolitan Melbourne and zero for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4268 cases may indicate community transmission – no change since yesterday.
- 554 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 75 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.
- 18,713 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,609,485 test results have been received which is an increase of 15,741 since yesterday.
Of the 554 current active cases in Victoria:
- 537 are in metropolitan Melbourne under the First Step of our roadmap.
- 14 are in regional local government areas under the Third Step of our roadmap.
- 3 are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- Colac Otway has 5 active cases, Greater Geelong has two active cases, Greater Bendigo has one active case and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,710 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1192 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9581 men and 10,506 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3510, active cases: 73.
- There are 284 active cases relating to aged care facilities